Rewa to host Blues at Ratu Cakobau Park

The venue for the Rewa vs Lautoka match in the final round of the Digicel Premier League has been confirmed.

The Delta Tigers will host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday at 3 pm.

Before this, Rewa plays its catch-up game against Suva tomorrow at the Uprising Sports Centre at 7 pm.

Suva will go on to play its final match of the season on Sunday against Nadroga at 3 pm.

This will be the second game of a doubleheader at the HFC Bank Stadium with Nasinu playing Ba at 1 pm.

You can watch the doubleheader match on FBC’s Pop channel.

In other matches on Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Labasa at the Uprising Sports Center at 1 pm and Navua meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3 pm.