Rewa to celebrate Father’s Day with children of Dilkusha Home

The FoodCity-sponsored Rewa football team will celebrate Father’s Day with the children of Dilkusha Home on Sunday.

Rewa FA President Nazil Buksh says this is part of their social responsibility program with the hope of embracing fatherly love to the children of the Home.

Buksh adds the initiative is also part of their Punjas Battle of the Giants victory celebration with the children to feel first-hand the prestigious trophy.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Rewa will take on Nasinu in round nine of the Vodafone Premier League at 2pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Other matches on Sunday see Nadi hosting Lautoka at Prince Charles Park at 1pm and at 3pm Suva takes on Ba at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The lone match on Saturday features, Navua meeting Labasa at 7pm at the Uprising Resort ground.

This match will air live on FBC TV with the commentary on Mirchi FM.

[SOURCE: Fiji FA]