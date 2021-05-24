Rewa to address inconsistency issue

Rewa Coach Rodicks Singh wants to turn things around and get a win over Navua in this weekend’s Digicel Premier League.

The Delta Tigers have yet to secure a win after the three matches, and needs to up the ante to secure the three points.

Inconsistency continues to be an issue for Rewa, and Singh says this is something that they’ll need to iron out heading into the remainder of the season.

“It’s a learning lesson and the curve that we will take very strongly and we hope that results starts coming our way. But the boys performance you really can say that it is not consistent. Up and down. One day good and one day bad. That is what we will need to talk about the attitude.”

After ten matches Rewa has so far recorded three wins, four draws and three losses.

Navua will travel to the ANZ Stadium to meet Rewa at 1pm on Sunday, while Suva will take on Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Lautoka and Ba kick-off this week’s round of matches on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi on FM.

Another match on Sunday will see Nadroga facing Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 9 7 1 1 14 6 +8 22 BA 9 4 2 3 12 8 +4 14 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 REWA 10 3 4 3 11 10 +1 13 LABASA 7 2 5 0 3 1 +2 11 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 9 1 2 6 6 12 -6 5