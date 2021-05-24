Home

Football

Rewa to address inconsistency issue

Karalaini Tavi
November 16, 2021 4:08 pm

Rewa Coach Rodicks Singh wants to turn things around and get a win over Navua in this weekend’s Digicel Premier League.

The Delta Tigers have yet to secure a win after the three matches, and needs to up the ante to secure the three points.

Inconsistency continues to be an issue for Rewa, and Singh says this is something that they’ll need to iron out heading into the remainder of the season.

“It’s a learning lesson and the curve that we will take very strongly and we hope that results starts coming our way. But the boys performance you really can say that it is not consistent. Up and down. One day good and one day bad. That is what we will need to talk about the attitude.”

After ten matches Rewa has so far recorded three wins, four draws and three losses.

Navua will travel to the ANZ Stadium to meet Rewa at 1pm on Sunday, while Suva will take on Nadi at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa/Navua and Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

Lautoka and Ba kick-off this week’s round of matches on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi on FM.

Another match on Sunday will see Nadroga facing Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA9711146+822
BA9423128+414
SUVA10424910-114
REWA103431110+113
LABASA725031+211
NADI102531115-411
NADROGA10154914-58
NAVUA9126612-65
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka-BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa-NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva-NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga-LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

