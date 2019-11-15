Home

Technical changes help Rewa thump Labasa in Fiji FACT

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 22, 2020 4:57 pm
Action from the Labasa vs Rewa match.

Rewa has started its Vodafone Fiji FACT campaign on a high after beating Labasa 4-nil at the ANZ Stadium today.

Galaxy Hotels & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ)  Labasa looked a better side of two, with a combination of Ilisoni Logaivau and Lemika Gonerau coming in strong in attack.

The Ronil Lal coached side made several attempts in attack but could not get past the gloves of Benito Waqavou.

Article continues after advertisement

Logaivau had a chance to give his side the lead with a penalty kick, in turn, the ball bounced off the gloves of Benito hitting the goal post.

With some of Rewa’s key strikers benched like Setareki Hughes and Tevita Waranivalu, the Delta Tigers had to put in the extra yard to keep Labasa from scoring.

The strategical changes to the Rewa side with the return of Setareki, Bruce Hughes and Waranivalu in the second half made the difference for the side.

The combination of the three helped Setareki score the first goal of the match in the 71st minute to give them a 1-nil lead.

Foodcity/ Ash Cuts and Styles Rewa continued their scoring momentum with two consecutive goals from Samuela Nabenia and Waranivalu to give them the 3-nil lead.

Labasa defenders grew fatigued and Rewa took advantage of this.

Waranivalu was on fire came barging through the Labasa goal to add another for his side to give them a 4-nil lead and the win.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
POOL A
REWA110040+43
BA110031+23
NASINU100113-20
LABASA100104-40
POOL B
SUVA110041+33
NADI110010+13
LAUTOKA100101-10
NAVUA100114-30

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Churchill Park
21 Nov - Saturday1:30PMBa3 - 1NasinuGroup A
21 Nov - Saturday3:30PMNadi1 - 0SuvaGroup B
Day 1 - ANZ Stadium
22 Nov - Sunday1:00PMSuva4 - 1NavuaGroup B
22 Nov - Sunday3:00PMLabasa4 - 0RewaGroup A
DAY 2 - Subrail Park
25 Nov - Wednesday12:00PMLautoka-NavuaGroup B
25 Nov - Wednesday2:00PMBa-RewaGroup A
25 Nov - Wednesday4:00PMSuva-NadiGroup B
25 Nov - Wednesday6:30PMLabasa-NasinuGroup A
DAY 3 - Subrail Park
26 Nov - Thursday12:00MNadi-NavuaGroup B
26 Nov - Thursday2:00PMRewa-NasinuGroup A
26 Nov - Thursday4:00PMSuva-LautokaGroup B
26 Nov - Thursday6:00PMLabasa-BaGroup A
SEMIFINALS
28 Nov - Saturday3:00PMWinner GA-Runner-Up GBSemifinal 1
28 Nov - Saturday5:00PMWinner GBRunner-Up GASemifinal 2
FINAL
29 Nov - Sunday11amLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd Place Play-off
29 Nov - Sunday3pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL

