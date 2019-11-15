Technical changes help Rewa thump Labasa in Fiji FACT

Rewa has started its Vodafone Fiji FACT campaign on a high after beating Labasa 4-nil at the ANZ Stadium today.

Galaxy Hotels & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa looked a better side of two, with a combination of Ilisoni Logaivau and Lemika Gonerau coming in strong in attack.

The Ronil Lal coached side made several attempts in attack but could not get past the gloves of Benito Waqavou.

Article continues after advertisement

Logaivau had a chance to give his side the lead with a penalty kick, in turn, the ball bounced off the gloves of Benito hitting the goal post.

With some of Rewa’s key strikers benched like Setareki Hughes and Tevita Waranivalu, the Delta Tigers had to put in the extra yard to keep Labasa from scoring.

The strategical changes to the Rewa side with the return of Setareki, Bruce Hughes and Waranivalu in the second half made the difference for the side.

The combination of the three helped Setareki score the first goal of the match in the 71st minute to give them a 1-nil lead.

Foodcity/ Ash Cuts and Styles Rewa continued their scoring momentum with two consecutive goals from Samuela Nabenia and Waranivalu to give them the 3-nil lead.

Labasa defenders grew fatigued and Rewa took advantage of this.

Waranivalu was on fire came barging through the Labasa goal to add another for his side to give them a 4-nil lead and the win.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 1 1 0 0 4 0 +4 3 BA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0 POOL B SUVA 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 NADI 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NAVUA 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0