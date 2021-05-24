Rewa thrashes Tailevu Naitasiri in Women's IDC opener

Rewa football women’s team started its Digicel Inter-District Championship with a bang.

The side thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 11-nil at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Timaima Vuniyayawa scored a hat-trick while Tabua Liku and Lara Bukalidi got a double each.

Joyce Naceva was the first to got on the scoreboard in the fifth minute of the match.

Matelita Tikomaisinai and Merewalesi Veitamana also pulled one each for Rewa.

Rewa’s second match is against Ba tomorrow at 3pm.



Rewa Women’s football team [Source: Fiji Football]

All pool games and the semi-final will be held in Sigatoka while the final will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A SUVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nadroga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B REWA 1 1 0 0 11 0 +11 3 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T/Naitasiri 1 0 0 1 0 11 -11 0