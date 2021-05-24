Home

Rewa thrashes Tailevu Naitasiri in Women's IDC opener

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 5:10 pm
Action between Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri during the Digicel IDC [Source: Fiji Football]

Rewa football women’s team started its Digicel Inter-District Championship with a bang.

The side thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 11-nil at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Timaima Vuniyayawa scored a hat-trick while Tabua Liku and Lara Bukalidi got a double each.

Joyce Naceva was the first to got on the scoreboard in the fifth minute of the match.

Matelita Tikomaisinai and Merewalesi Veitamana also pulled one each for Rewa.

Rewa’s second match is against Ba tomorrow at 3pm.


Rewa Women’s football team [Source: Fiji Football]

All pool games and the semi-final will be held in Sigatoka while the final will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA00000000
LABASA00000000
Nadroga00000000
GROUP B
REWA1100110+113
BA00000000
T/Naitasiri1001011-110
DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - WednesdayLawaqa Park
23 February3:00PMRewa11 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
23 February5:30PMNadroga-SuvaGroup A
DAY 2 - ThursdayLawaqa Park
24 February3:00PMBa-RewaGroup B
24 February05:00PMLabasa-NadrogaGroup A
DAY 3 - FridayLawaqa Park
25 February3:00PMSuva-LabasaGroup A
25 February05:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS Lawaqa Park
26 Feb- Saturday3:00PMWinner GA-Runner-up GBSemifinal 1
26 Feb- Saturday5:00PMWinner GB-Runner-up GASemifinal 2
FINAL ANZ Stadium
27 Feb - Sunday12pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL

