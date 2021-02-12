Rewa thrashes Labasa in U19 clash

The Rewa under 19 football team kicked-off their Vodafone Youth League play-off campaign on a high after thrashing Labasa 5-nil in the opening match at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

It took the young Delta Tigers side two minutes to break the deadlock as Striker Theophille Compan capitalized on the Babasiga Lions mistake to give Rewa a 1-nil lead.

Rewa captain Inoke Turaqalailai guided his team well and they managed to extend their lead through Turaqalai in the 66th minute from the penalty spot.

Alma Nainiku made it 3-0 in the 71st minute while Josaia Sela found the back of the net six minutes later.

The northerners found it hard to settle after being four-nil down and Aporosa Kuruyabaki sealed the victory in the 84th minute of play to give Rewa a 5-nil win.

Labasa will play Ba tomorrow at 3pm while Rewa will meet Ba in its final match on Sunday.