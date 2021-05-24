Rewa thrashes Ba as Verevou nets four

Iosefo Verevou netted four goals as Rewa thrashed Ba 8-nil to claim the 5th position in the Digicel Futsal IDC.

Verevou was in splendid form as he scored two goals in the first half and two in the second.

Gibson Hiulaungia got two while Varun Swarup and Gabiriele Matanisiga got a goal each.

Rewa won the 5th place play-off after this victory while Ba settled for 6th position.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva 7 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba 4 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa 0 - 5 Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi 5 - 0 Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa 8 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi 3 - 4 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba 0 - 3 Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva 0 - 2 Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka 2 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba 0 - 1 Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva 4 - 3 Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami 5 - 1 Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Lami 3 - 0 Lautoka Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Nadi 0 - 1 Suva Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am Rakiraki 2 - 4 Tailevu Naitasiri 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM Rewa - Ba 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Lautoka - Nadi 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Lami - Suva FINAL