Football

Rewa thrashes Ba as Verevou nets four

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 30, 2022 1:32 pm

Iosefo Verevou netted four goals as Rewa thrashed Ba 8-nil to claim the 5th position in the Digicel Futsal IDC.

Verevou was in splendid form as he scored two goals in the first half and two in the second.

Gibson Hiulaungia got two while Varun Swarup and Gabiriele Matanisiga got a goal each.

Rewa won the 5th place play-off after this victory while Ba settled for 6th position.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva
27 January - Thursday5:00PMSuva7 - 0RakirakiGroup A
27 January - Thursday6:45PMBa4 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
27 January - Thursday8:00PMRewa0 - 5LamiGroup A
27 January - Thursday9:15PMNadi5 - 0LautokaGroup B
Day 2Vodafone Arena, Suva
28 January - Friday5:00PMRewa8 - 0RakirakiGroup A
28 January - Friday6:15PMNadi3 - 4Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
28 January - Friday7:30PMBa0 - 3LautokaGroup A
28 January - Friday8:45PMSuva0 - 2LamiGroup B
DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva
29 January - Saturday10:00AMLautoka2 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
29 January - Saturday11:15AMBa0 - 1NadiGroup B
29 January - Saturday12:30PMSuva4 - 3RewaGroup A
29 January - Saturday1:45PMLami5 - 1RakirakiGroup A
SEMIFINAL
29 January - Saturday6:30PMLami3 - 0LautokaSemi-final 1
29 January - Saturday7:45PMNadi0 - 1SuvaSemi-final 2
DAY 4Vodafone Arena, Suva
30 January - Sunday11amRakiraki2 - 4Tailevu Naitasiri7th/8th
30 January - Sunday12:15AMRewa-Ba5th/6th
3rd/4th Playoff
30 January - Sunday1:30PMLautoka-Nadi3rd/4th
FINAL
30 January- Sunday3:00PMLami-SuvaFINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
Lami3300121+119
SUVA3201115+66
Rewa3102119+23
Rakiraki3003120-190
GROUP B
NADI320194+56
Lautoka320156-16
Ba310245-13
Tailevu/Naitasiri310269-33

