Football
Rewa thrashes Ba as Verevou nets four
January 30, 2022 1:32 pm
Iosefo Verevou netted four goals as Rewa thrashed Ba 8-nil to claim the 5th position in the Digicel Futsal IDC.
Verevou was in splendid form as he scored two goals in the first half and two in the second.
Gibson Hiulaungia got two while Varun Swarup and Gabiriele Matanisiga got a goal each.
Article continues after advertisement
Rewa won the 5th place play-off after this victory while Ba settled for 6th position.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|7 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 5
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|8 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|3 - 4
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|0 - 2
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|2 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|4 - 3
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|5 - 1
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Lami
|3 - 0
|Lautoka
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|Rakiraki
|2 - 4
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|Rewa
|-
|Ba
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Nadi
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lami
|-
|Suva
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|Lami
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|1
|+11
|9
|SUVA
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|6
|Rewa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|11
|9
|+2
|3
|Rakiraki
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|20
|-19
|0
|GROUP B
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|6
|Lautoka
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|6
|Ba
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|3
Advertisement