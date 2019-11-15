Rewa targets full three points against Nasinu

The Rewa Football side wants nothing less than a win when they meet Nasinu in round nine of the Vodafone Premier League this week.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says getting the three points will allow them to further their lead on the VPL table.

He says their focus is to maintain their spot at the top of table but for this to happen they will need to get the basics right against Nasinu.

“It’s our attitude that needs to change. We can’t let allow it to become permanent. We will continue to talk about this and we will re-address our defensive work.”

Rewa will meet Nasinu on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Other games on Sunday features Nadi battling Lautoka at 1pm at Prince Charles Park and Suva to take on Ba at ANZ Stadium.

On Saturday, Navua will meet Labasa at 7pm at the Uprising Resort Ground and this match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.