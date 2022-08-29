Rewa taking strategic approach: Rodu

The Rewa football team before their clash against Ba in their last pool match [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Rewa will leave no stone unturned in training as they prepare for the Punjas Battle of Giants semi-finals this Saturday.

The Delta Tigers are gunning for a back-to-back title, but Head Coach Marika Rodu knows fatigue will be their worst enemy.

Rodu says they didn’t have ample time to prepare after returning from the OFC Champions League, but as professional athletes that is no excuse.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to observe all our games, we have been collecting videos of our games, watching. We need to improve on a few things definitely. We need to work on things the opposition is very strong in and we need to manage ourselves with the week.”

All In One Builders Nadi will face Rewa in the first Battle of the Giants semi-final at 2pm while Farmtrac Tractors Labasa faces Bargain Box Ba in the second semi-final at 4:30pm.