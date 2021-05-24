Match temporarily suspended due to heavy rain

The Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri Digicel Premier League match at ANZ Stadium in Suva is temporarily suspended due to heavy rain.

The Fiji Football Association confirms that they will wait for 30 minutes to see if the weather subsides.

Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri are currently at a nil-all draw.

Fiji Football competitions manager Amitesh Pal says according to competition regulations they have to wait for a maximum of one hour before making any decision.

He says as of now the conditions of the ground are not favourable for any teams to play but they will wait it out.