Football

Rewa still in the hunt for first title

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 4:37 pm

The Rewa football side is gunning for the Digicel Premier League title as they’re currently second on the competition table.

Rewa’s win over Lautoka last weekend ensured the side remained in contention.

The side has 21 points, just two behind leaders Suva and Coach Rodicks Singh says they’ve never won the national league title.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yeah, definitely this is our target it’s our ambition to win the league this year we have never done it so with this set of boys that are here with us. I think this is the year we are really pushing forward to win the league”.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA97202110+1123
REWA9630155+1021
BA96032011+918
NADI94141514+113
LAUTOKA73131512+310
NADROGA8305715
-89
LABASA82241014-48
TAILEVU NAITASIRI9216812-47
NAVUA92161018-87
NASINU9216919-107

Rewa is one of the seven teams on bye this week and will be back in action next weekend.

Only one DPL game will be played this weekend with Labasa hosting Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

