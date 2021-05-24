Rewa still in the hunt for first title

The Rewa football side is gunning for the Digicel Premier League title as they’re currently second on the competition table.

Rewa’s win over Lautoka last weekend ensured the side remained in contention.

The side has 21 points, just two behind leaders Suva and Coach Rodicks Singh says they’ve never won the national league title.

“Yeah, definitely this is our target it’s our ambition to win the league this year we have never done it so with this set of boys that are here with us. I think this is the year we are really pushing forward to win the league”.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 9 7 2 0 21 10 +11 23 REWA 9 6 3 0 15 5 +10 21 BA 9 6 0 3 20 11 +9 18 NADI 9 4 1 4 15 14 +1 13 LAUTOKA 7 3 1 3 15 12 +3 10 NADROGA 8 3 0 5 7 15

-8 9 LABASA 8 2 2 4 10 14 -4 8 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 9 2 1 6 8 12 -4 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 10 18 -8 7 NASINU 9 2 1 6 9 19 -10 7

Rewa is one of the seven teams on bye this week and will be back in action next weekend.

Only one DPL game will be played this weekend with Labasa hosting Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.