Rewa settles for second after win over Lautoka

Rewa had to come from behind in the last round of the Vodafone Premier League to beat Lautoka 5-3 at Churchill Park today.

Lautoka looked the better side as they started off strongly in the first quarter of the game.

A well orchestrated attack by the host saw Sitiveni Cavuilagi dodge past the Rewa defenders to net the first goal in the 19th minute.

The Blues did not end there as they continued their goal-scoring momentum with Captain Malakai Rakula blasting it past diving Simione Tamanisau to extend the lead to 2-nil.

Samula Gavo extended Lautoka’s lead in the 29th minute with a volley after following an equally pile driving cross from Rakula.

Rewa was determined to put points on the scoreboard and managed to pull one from Mohammed Naizal just before the half time mark.

Lautoka led 3-1 at the breather.

Rewa regrouped with Setareki Hughes scoring the second goal for his side after taking advantage of a poor back pass to Lautoka goalkeeper in the 52nd minute to close the gap to 3-2.

Tevita Waranivalu netted the equalizer for the Delta Tigers after Hughes broke away from a quick counter attack.

Gabrieli Matanisiga managed to bag another for Rewa to give them a 4-3 lead.

Matanisiga added another to give a favorable 5-3 lead and the win.

The win however was not enough to secure them the VPL title after Suva drew nil-all with Nadi at the ANZ Stadium.