Rewa secures timely support

The Rewa Football side receiving the sponsorship from Glamada Investment.

The Rewa Football side has received a timely sponsorship ahead of the first round of the OFC Champions League National play-off.

Glamada Investment will not only sponsor the Delta Tigers OFC campaign but has secured the teams naming rights.

Rewa vice president, Sanjay Patel says they’re grateful to Glamada Investment for their continuous support rendered to them during the local competitions.

Patels says given the current economic situation, securing an appropriate sponsor has been hard, but they consider themselves lucky for receive this, just a few days before the play-offs.

“We’ve had several sponsorship in the past in different tournaments but in recent times during the COVID era sponsor has become harder.”

The first leg will be hosted at Churchill Park tomorrow at 7.30pm before the game moves to Suva’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.