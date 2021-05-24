Rewa satisfied with draw

The Rewa Football side is satisfied with the result of their game against Labasa yesterday.

Coach Rodick Singh says they came for a win but a draw is good enough for them.

Singh says despite the heavy ground conditions, the side put on a good performance against hosts Labasa.

“It’s a good result for us. It’s a positive one for us as we came all the way from Nausori to play here. As I said, the ground conditions were a bit heavy and taking one point is not a bad thing for us.”

Rewa now has four points after two matches while Labasa managed to earn one point.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 NASINU 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 NAVUA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 LABASA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 LAUTOKA 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 BA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 NADROGA 1 0 0 1 1 3

-2 0 NADI 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

The side plays Tailevu-Naitasiri in its next DPL match.

Meanwhile, Navua will face Lautoka today at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This match is part of the tripleheader with Nadi facing Nadroga at 12pm and Suva facing Ba at 4pm at the same venue.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi - Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka - Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba - Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 3 - 0 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



