Football

Rewa satisfied with draw

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 20, 2022 8:12 am
Action from the Rewa vs Labasa clash

The Rewa Football side is satisfied with the result of their game against Labasa yesterday.

Coach Rodick Singh says they came for a win but a draw is good enough for them.

Singh says despite the heavy ground conditions, the side put on a good performance against hosts Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a good result for us. It’s a positive one for us as we came all the way from Nausori to play here. As I said, the ground conditions were a bit heavy and taking one point is not a bad thing for us.”

Rewa now has four points after two matches while Labasa managed to earn one point.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA211021+14
TAILEVU NAITASIRI110030+33
NASINU110020+23
NAVUA110031+23
SUVA110021+13
LABASA201113-21
LAUTOKA100112-10
BA100101-10
NADROGA100113
-20
NADI100103-30

The side plays Tailevu-Naitasiri in its next DPL match.

Meanwhile, Navua will face Lautoka today at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

This match is part of the tripleheader with Nadi facing Nadroga at 12pm and Suva facing Ba at 4pm at the same venue.

You can catch the triple head matches live on the FBC POP pay-per-view channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Sunday will see Tailevu Naitasiri take on Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1 pm.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi-NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka-NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa-SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi3 - 0Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


Click on the image for a bigger view

