Football
Rewa remains on top
March 12, 2022 12:04 pm
After four rounds of the Digicel Premier League, the Delta Tigers remain on top of the points standing.
Rewa leads with 10 points after recording three wins and a draw.
Suva follows closely in second place with 10 points but with a goal difference of two behind Rewa.
Ba is in third place with six points and is closely followed by Nadi and Navua.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|10
|SUVA
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|5
|+3
|10
|BA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|+4
|6
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|NAVUA
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|4
|NASINU
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|LABASA
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|NADROGA
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu have a win each and will be all out to register their second win.
Lautoka has three points after only playing two games.
Labasa and Nadroga are yet to register a win and are at the bottom of the table.
The Digicel Premier League continues tomorrow with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battling Rewa at 4pm.
You can watch the doubleheader matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.
At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 5
|13th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Uprising Ground
|13th Mar- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0-3
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5-0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|3-2
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2-0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
