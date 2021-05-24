Home

Football

Rewa remains on top

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 12:04 pm

After four rounds of the Digicel Premier League, the Delta Tigers remain on top of the points standing.

Rewa leads with 10 points after recording three wins and a draw.

Suva follows closely in second place with 10 points but with a goal difference of two behind Rewa.

Ba is in third place with six points and is closely followed by Nadi and Navua.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA431061+510
SUVA431085+310
BA420284+46
NADI32015506
NAVUA42029906
TAILEVU NAITASIRI41125504
NASINU411245-14
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA402227-52
NADROGA3003110
-90

Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu have a win each and will be all out to register their second win.

Lautoka has three points after only playing two games.

Labasa and Nadroga are yet to register a win and are at the bottom of the table.

The Digicel Premier League continues tomorrow with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battling Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the doubleheader matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga-LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua-Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMSuva-NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi-RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


