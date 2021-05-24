Rewa remains on top

After four rounds of the Digicel Premier League, the Delta Tigers remain on top of the points standing.

Rewa leads with 10 points after recording three wins and a draw.

Suva follows closely in second place with 10 points but with a goal difference of two behind Rewa.

Ba is in third place with six points and is closely followed by Nadi and Navua.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 4 3 1 0 6 1 +5 10 SUVA 4 3 1 0 8 5 +3 10 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 NAVUA 4 2 0 2 9 9 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 NASINU 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 LABASA 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2 NADROGA 3 0 0 3 1 10

-9 0

Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu have a win each and will be all out to register their second win.

Lautoka has three points after only playing two games.

Labasa and Nadroga are yet to register a win and are at the bottom of the table.

The Digicel Premier League continues tomorrow with a doubleheader to be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battling Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the doubleheader matches live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 5 13th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Nadroga - Labasa Lawaqa Park 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Navua - Tailevu Naitasiri Uprising Ground 13th Mar- Sunday 3:00PM Suva - Nasinu ANZ Stadium 13th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Nadi - Rewa Lawaqa Park Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa 0-3 Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba 5-0 Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva 3-2 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2-0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



