Rewa remain focus on 2020 objective

The Rewa Football side will focus on mental fitness this week as it continues its bid to win the 2020 Vodafone Premier League title for the first time.

The Delta Tigers face Labasa but they know it will not be an easy encounter.

Though the Babasiga Lions are sixth on the VPL table, Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu says Labasa is a quality side.

“Physical fitness it’s ok, mentally we just need to keep touching on the boys where they will need to stay focused on the objective of the year.”

Rewa hosts Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm. This match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM

Meanwhile, two VPL matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Nasinu will play Nadi at 1pm followed by the Suva and Navua match at 3pm.

Lautoka will play Ba in the lone Vodafone Premier League match on Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.