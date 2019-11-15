Rewa ready For Navua

Rewa football Head Coach Marika Rodu says the team will not be blinded by Navua’s position in the Vodafone Premier League points table.

Rodu says they will not be complacent with their 3-1 win against Labasa last week.

He says there are still areas they need to work on.

“We need to work on being disciplined and taking up the position where I want them to be. Maintaining ball possession is another thing as we tend to engage in the one-on-one very often where we could have just released the ball instead of going to the fight with an opposition.”

Rewa will take on Navua on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other VPL matches on Sunday Nasinu will take on Suva at 1pm also at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Lautoka will host Labasa also at 3pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.