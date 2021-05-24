Rewa rates Nadi

The Rewa Football side will want to continue where they left off last week, and maintain their lead on the Digicel Premier League standings.

The Delta Tigers got an easy win over Nasinu last week, but this Sunday will be a different story for them when they take on a much-experienced Nadi outfit.

Rewa Coach Rodicks Singh says they can’t afford to let their guard down.

Article continues after advertisement

“Nadi is another team that has gained momentum in this DPL. We will train accordingly and want to continue with the winning run.”

A doubleheader will be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battles Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the doubleheader match live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.