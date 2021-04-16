Home

Rewa players asked to self-isolate

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 19, 2021 1:04 pm

All the Rewa players and officials that were in Lautoka yesterday for its Digicel Premier League match against Ba have been asked to go in strict isolation as off this morning.

Family members of players and officials who have come in contact since last night are also requested to self-isolate.

Rewa FA management is in contact with Ministry of Health officials on precautionary steps and possibility of getting Covid-19 tests for all players and officials done.

The Rewa FA is also requesting their fans who travelled to Lautoka for the game to self-isolate.

All the Delta Tigers training and team sessions are suspended for the time being.

 

