Rewa player suspended for alleged assault on referee

Fiji Football Association confirms they have suspended the Rewa player alleged to have assaulted the referee during the Ba-Rewa Youths-Play-off last weekend.

The Ba-Rewa play-offs was abandoned after a player was alleged to have assaulted the referee during the match.

Ba was leading 3-0.

Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirms the player has been suspended and the team will appear before the disciplinary committee.

Yusuf adds they’ve followed all legal processes and the matter is now with Police.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Premier League continues this week with Labasa taking on Navua on Saturday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park

Sunday matches will feature Lautoka vs Nadi at Churchill Park, Suva takes on Ba at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and Nasinu to battle Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

All Sunday matches will be played at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva-Ba match on Radio Fiji Two.