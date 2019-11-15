Home

Football

Rewa out to maintain top spot in VPL

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 12:38 pm
Marika Rodu [Source: Fiji Football]

The match against Lautoka on Sunday will be the game of the season for the Rewa football side.

This is according to coach Marika Rodu as the side prepares for their Vodafone Premier League clash against the Sugar City.

The table-leaders’ hopes to maintain their position on the standings and Rodu says winning against Lautoka will make a big impact on the points table.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s going to be the game of the season for us. At the moment it’s very important, more important than the remainder of the season because we’ve lost five points already and we don’t want to lose any more points.”

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA6411106+413
LAUTOKA6312154+1110
NADI63031210+29
SUVA523075+29
BA5302911-29
LABASA621356-17
NASINU5213918-97
NAVUA6015714-71

The former national rep says for this to happen they will need to earn the three points come Sunday.

“So if we have to be consistent at our position at the top of the table this game is important for us so we need to score goals, we need to defend goal and we have to make sure we are in control of the ball all the time.”

The Delta Tigers will host Lautoka on Sunday 1pm at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

This match will be live on both FBC TV and FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Also on Sunday, Nasinu takes on Navua, 3pm at the same venue and Nadi to host Suva also at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

