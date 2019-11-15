Rewa out to clinch Fiji FACT title

The FoodCity / Ash Cuts & Style Rewa is a team to look out for in the Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament.

The side has had a successful year so far, finishing second in the Vodafone Premier League and scooping the Battle of the Giants title.

With the experience of key players including Simione Tamanisau, Setareki Hughes, Tevita Waranaivalu, and Gabrieli Matanisiga, the Delta Tigers are looking to engrave their name on the Fiji FACT trophy.

Coach Marika Rodu says they will need to be mentally ready in order to have a shot at clinching the Fiji FACT title.

“Mostly it’s our attitude, our concentration level, and getting things right with our game plan.”

The Delta Tigers last won the title back to back in 2017 and 2018 after ending their 21-year drought in 2011.

Rewa takes on Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

At 1pm at the same venue, Vinz Work Suva plays Active Construction Navua at 1pm.

Both games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.

In yesterday’s matches, Esy Kool Nadi edged Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka 1-nil and Online I.T Solutions Ba defeated Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu 3-1.