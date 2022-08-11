Rewa out of O-League

Abbu Zahid. [Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Rewa has failed to qualify to the semi-final of the OFC Champions League after going down to Hienghène Sport of New Caledonia 2-nil in the last group match today.

Hienghène Sport will go on to face AS Venus of Tahiti in the semifinal.

The Delta Tigers held the New Caledonians to a nil-all draw in the first half.

Hienghène opened the account in the 64th minute via a free kick.

Fonzhie Ranchan flicked the ball past Rewa goalkeeper Mohammed Alam.

Hienghène continued to apply pressure on the Delta Tigers defense, and it wasn’t long before they struck again with a goal to Joseph Athale, giving them a 2-nil advantage.