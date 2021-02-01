Rewa on track in Sanatan IDC

Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter District Championship favorites Rewa is on track after winning its first pool match against Nadroga 3-nil today.

Laced with district reps with the likes of Madhvan Goundar and Patrick Joseph, Rewa put up a strong performance against the host at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Also securing their first win is Cuvu who beat Warabitia 2-1, Lautoka edged Tuva 1-nil, Nasinu beat Makoi 1-nil and Navua thumped Drasa 3-nil.

Article continues after advertisement

The tournament is currently underway and will end on Monday.