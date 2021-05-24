Rewa on desperate stages

Dropping to second place in the Digicel Premier League standing has been a hard pill to swallow for Rewa.

The side gears up to face Nadroga tomorrow and knows it won’t be an easy feat as all teams are hungry for the three points.

Coach Rodicks Singh says last week’s result is one they don’t want a repeat of.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 7 5 2 0 16 9 +7 17 REWA 7 4 3 0 11 4 +7 15 BA 6 3 0 3 12 10 +2 9 NADROGA 6 3 0 3 5 11

-6 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 NAVUA 7 2 1 4 10 12 -2 7 NASINU 7 2 1 4 8 11 -3 7 NADI 6 2 0 4 6 11 -5 6 LABASA 6 1 2 3 7 10 -3 5 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3

He says the match in Navua has taught them a few lessons.

Rewa will face Nadroga at 3pm tomorrow behind closed doors at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

At the same time Ba will host Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

Lautoka returns in action facing Nasinu at 2pm followed by Navua battling Suva at 4pm at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday.

Both matches plus the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Rewa and Nadroga at 12pm will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Another match on Sunday sees Nadi host Labasa at 2pm at Prince Charles Park.