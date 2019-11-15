Rewa/Nadi match to resume from 2nd half

The Fiji Football Association has now confirmed the first semifinal of the Vodafone Fiji FACT 2020 between Foodcity / ASF Cuts & Styles Rewa FC and Esy Kool Nadi FC will resume from where it was abandoned.

This means only the second half of the match will be played on Saturday.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says the decision was made in consultation with the Oceania Football Confederation.

Yusuf says “Fiji FA the initial Board decision was correct after consultation with OFC.

“He says as a result, the Rewa/Nadi match will resume from the second half with all cards, scores etc intact.

The match is scheduled for 11.45am on Saturday at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal between Vinz Works Suva and Galaxy Hotel & Apartment / Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa will kick-off at 1pm.

On Sunday, the third/fourth place playoff will kick-off at 10.30am while the Vodafone Fiji FACT 2020 final will be held at 1pm.