Rewa Masters, Western Sports Kings Club qualify for Veterans semi-finals
March 13, 2021 9:15 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]
Rewa Masters stunned Nasinu Masters 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to book a semifinal spot in the RC Manubhai / APCO Coatings Veterans Tournament 2021.
The match was forced into penalty shoot-out after both teams were locked at 1-all at full time in the second quarterfinal clash.
The winner of the first quarterfinal also had to be decided via penalty shoot-out after the scores between Western Sports Kings Club and Labasa Veterans were tied at 2-all until the final whistle.
The western side forced their way into the semi-final beating the northerners 5-3.
The other quarterfinals are between JK Nadi Veterans against Lautoka FC Veterans and Ba Legends against Rewa Legends.
