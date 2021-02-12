Football
Rewa Masters through to the Veterans Tournament final
March 14, 2021 10:04 am
Action between Rewa Masters and Western Sports Kings [Source: Fiji Football]
Rewa Masters has booked its spot in the finals of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veterans Tournament defeating Western Sports Kings 2-nil in the first semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
Seveci Rokotakala and Pita Rabo scored a goal each for the Delta Tigers.
The second semi-final between JK Nadi Veterans and Rewa Legends is underway.
