Rewa Masters through to the Veterans Tournament final

Rewa Masters has booked its spot in the finals of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veterans Tournament defeating Western Sports Kings 2-nil in the first semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Seveci Rokotakala and Pita Rabo scored a goal each for the Delta Tigers.

The second semi-final between JK Nadi Veterans and Rewa Legends is underway.