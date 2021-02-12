Home

Rewa Masters through to the Veterans Tournament final

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 14, 2021 10:04 am
Action between Rewa Masters and Western Sports Kings [Source: Fiji Football]

Rewa Masters has booked its spot in the finals of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings Veterans Tournament defeating Western Sports Kings 2-nil in the first semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Seveci Rokotakala and Pita Rabo scored a goal each for the Delta Tigers.

The second semi-final between JK Nadi Veterans and Rewa Legends is underway.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.