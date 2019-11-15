Home

Football

Rewa maintains top spot in VPL standings

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 1, 2020 5:12 pm
Action from the Labasa vs Lautoka match at Churchill Park. [Source: Anushil Kumar]

The Rewa football team remains on top of the Vodafone Premier League points standings after defeating Navua 2-1 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Delta Tigers now have 12 points from five matches followed by Lautoka with seven points from three matches.

The Blues could have taken the lead if they had beaten Labasa at home but this match ended in a nil-all draw.

In another match played today, Nasinu managed to hold Suva three-all at Ratu Cakobau Park.

