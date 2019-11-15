Rewa maintains top spot in VPL standing

The Rewa football team has maintained top spot in the Vodafone Premier League points standing after beating Lautoka one-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park.

It was Josaia Sela’s lone goal of the match that earned the hosts the maximum points.

The Delta Tigers now has 16 points from seven matches.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 7 5 1 1 11 6 +5 16 BA 6 4 0 2 11 12 -1 12 LAUTOKA 7 3 1 3 15 5 +10 10 NADI 6 3 0 3 12 10 +2 9 SUVA 5 2 3 0 7 5 +2 9 LABASA 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NASINU 5 2 1 3 9 18 -9 7 NAVUA 6 0 1 5 7 14 -7 1

[Source: Fiji Football]