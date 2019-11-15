Rewa maintains standing

Rewa acting Head Coach Marika Rodu wants to ensure that the team remains in the form they were in, pre-COVID-19.

Rewa FC still stands at the top of the Vodafone Premier League table with 12 points, having played 5 matches and losing to one.

Rodu says there will be some changes to the team’s momentum as they plan for the VPL to kick-off.

Article continues after advertisement

“I wouldn’t say that we will be coming into the resumption of the league with the same momentum. Because a lot of things has happened, training has been affected and family members have been affected, players have moved back to their villages so it will be difficult to bring them back into the normal situation.”

Rodu also realizes the importance of maintaining their standing, now that districts will be competing for the top five spots of the Vodafone Premier League apart from Labasa.