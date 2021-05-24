Home

Rewa maintains lead on DPL ladder

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 6, 2022 6:04 pm

Rewa maintains its lead in Digicel Premier League after beating NZOTC Nasinu 2-nil today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Rewa was the more experienced side of the two and this was clearly shown on the field.

Both teams were scoreless in the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Delta Tigers broke the deadlock, after being awarded a free-kick.

A foul by Nasinu saw key striker Rusiate Matarerega net the Delta Tigers’ first goal.

The Rodicks Singh coached side kept Nasinu within their own territory, as Iosefo Verevou, Bruce Hughes, and Gabiriele Matasiga came in strong in attack.

Rewa maintained this lead till the halftime whistle.

The tempo slowly picked up in the second half for the young Nasinu side, but Rewa’s defense held firm.

Rewa’s opportunity opened up in the 75th minute, with a break from Hughes who passed the ball to substitute Abbu Zahid, to further their lead by 2-nil.

 

