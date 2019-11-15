Rewa maintains lead in VPL after beating Nasinu

The Rewa Football side continues its reign as Vodafone Premier League ladder leaders.

This is after they defeated the AMPS Industries Nasinu side 1-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park today bagging in the much needed three points.

The Delta Tigers dominated possession and territory in the first half but failed to capitalize as Nasinu held up a solid defense.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 9 6 2 1 13 7 +6 20 BA 8 5 1 2 15 14 +1 16 SUVA 8 4 3 1 12 9 +3 15 NADI 9 5 0 4 20 13 +7 15 LAUTOKA 9 3 2 4 18 9 +9 11 NASINU 9 2 2 5 12 23 -11 8 LABASA 9 2 1 6 8 13 -5 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 12 22 -10 7

A cross-kick by Setareki Hughes rebounded off the hands of Nasinu goalkeeper Viliame Sivo but was unlucky with Tevita Waranaivalu capitalizing on the opportunity to net in Rewa’s first goal in the 40th minute of play.

Nasinu put up a gallant fightback in the second half dominating possessions and limiting play on Rewa’s territory.

But their finishing has once again denied them a win with a number of opportunities wasted.