Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Rewa maintains lead in VPL after beating Nasinu

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 6, 2020 3:56 pm

The Rewa Football side continues its reign as Vodafone Premier League ladder leaders.

This is after they defeated the AMPS Industries Nasinu side 1-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park today bagging in the much needed three points.

The Delta Tigers dominated possession and territory in the first half but failed to capitalize as Nasinu held up a solid defense.

Article continues after advertisement
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA9621137+620
BA85121514+116
SUVA8431129+315
NADI95042013+715
LAUTOKA9324189+911
NASINU92251223-118
LABASA9216813-57
NAVUA92161222-107

A cross-kick by Setareki Hughes rebounded off the hands of Nasinu goalkeeper Viliame Sivo but was unlucky with Tevita Waranaivalu capitalizing on the opportunity to net in Rewa’s first goal in the 40th minute of play.

Nasinu put up a gallant fightback in the second half dominating possessions and limiting play on Rewa’s territory.

But their finishing has once again denied them a win with a number of opportunities wasted.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.