Rewa maintains lead in Group A after holding Ba

Foodcity/ ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa has maintained their lead in Group A after holding Online I.T Solutions Ba 1-all in their second pool match of the Vodafone Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Delta Tigers could not get that form they were in against Labasa in their first pool match when they thrashed them 4-nil.

The Men in Black made sure they do not allow the Marika Rodu coached side to settle down as they marked them in every aspect of the match.

It was Abbu Zahid’s 19th-minute goal that gave Ba an early lead.

Rewa tried hard to find the back of the net and they finally managed to equalise through Anish Khem in the 85th minute.

The Rewa side leads Group A with four points and better goal difference from two matches while the Ronil Kumar coached side is on the second spot with four points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A REWA 2 1 1 0 5 1 +4 4 BA 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0 POOL B SUVA 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3 NADI 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 NAVUA 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0