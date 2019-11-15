Rewa looks forward to VPL clash with Ba

The two top teams in the Vodafone Premier League standings, Ba and Rewa will clash on Saturday in round eight of the competition.

The Delta Tigers is currently leading the standings with 16 points followed by Ba on 15 points.

Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu says they learned a lot from the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament.

“We look forward to the resumption of the league. We have Ba up front and we have reflected back on our game in the semi-final in the BOG. We have extracted a lot of information from that game and we will try and rectify some of our performance and see if we continue doing what we can do better.”

Ba host Rewa on Saturday at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm. This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV. The radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

There will be three matches on Sunday, with Nadi facing Navua at Prince Charles Park at 3pm and Suva meet Labasa at the ANZ Stadium, both these matches will be held at 3pm while the Nasinu and Lautoka match at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori starts at 2pm.