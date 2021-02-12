Rewa leads Women's Super League standing

The Rewa side is now at the top of the Digicel Women’s Super League table after two rounds.

Rewa this afternoon demolished Nadroga 7-0 at their own backyard in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

National rep Naomi Waqanidrola led the Delta Ladies from the back as they scored three goals in the first spell.

There was a heavy downpour in Sigatoka just as the second half started but it failed to have an impact in Rewa’s campaign because they managed to score another four goals.

Rewa now have six points together with Ba at top of the ladder.

However, Rewa has a better goal difference than the Ladies In Black.

Ba Women defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 7-1 in another match today.