Rewa, Lautoka, Northland Tailevu registers win

Three teams have registered a win each in the Digicel Under16 Youth League.

Rewa dumped huge points against Navua thrashing them 7-nil.

Delon Shankar scored the first goal in the 16th minute before Neeraj Sharma and Nehal Nair secured a hat-trick each.

A lone goal by Shiva Pillay was enough for Lautoka to edge Nadi 1-nil.

Northland Tailevu defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 2-nil.

Meanwhile, in the three derby Digicel Premier League matches this afternoon, Suva hosts Navua at ANZ Stadium, Nadroga meets Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Nadi faces Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Nadroga/Ba match on Mirchi FM.