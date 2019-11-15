Rewa, Lami lead points table after day one

The Reliance Pharmacy Nadi side has started their Vodafone Futsal IDC on a high note after defeating Tailevu Naitasiri 4-3 in the Vodafone Futsal IDC.

This was the last match of day one at the FMF Gymnasium.

Mohammed Shalmeen scored a double for the Jersetters with Shafeem Buksh and Rodrick Chand adding the extras.

The Tailevu Naitasiri side fought hard after being 3-0 down at half time.

Josateki Tamudu scored a double and Kavinesh Lal added another for Tailevu Naitasiri.

Nadi and Tailevu Naitasiri are in Group B with Rewa and Tavua.

Extra Supermarket Rewa leads this Group after thrashing House Vale Builders Tavua 7-0.

The Rewa side, laced with all district and national reps like Akuila Mataisuva and Setareki Hughes has three points with seven goal difference followed by Nadi who has plus one.

Looking at Group A, Pasifika Tents, Taxi and Tours Lami is on top with three points and a goal difference of plus five after they defeated Dreketi 6-1.

Defending champions Jet Bar and Grill Suva is on second spot with three points and plus one in goal difference after defeating Hyperchem Lautoka 4-3.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A Lami 1 1 0 0 6 1 +5 3 SUVA 1 1 0 0 4 3 +1 3 Lautoka 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 Dreketi 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 GROUP B REWA 1 1 0 0 7 0 +7 3 NADI 1 1 0 0 4 3 +1 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri 1 0 0 1 3 4 -1 0 TAVUA 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Tomorrow’s matches will kick-off at 10am where Suva will take on Lami, followed by Lautoka vs Lami at 11:15 then Rewa will play Tailevu Naitasiri at 12.30pm.