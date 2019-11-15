Rewa is very unpredictable: Lal

Defending IDC champions Labasa doesn’t know what to expect from BOG winners Rewa when they meet this weekend in round one of the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Rewa is one team in Fiji that doesn’t stick to one playing style.

Labasa head coach Ronil Lal says that’s what makes the Delta Tigers different from the set.

“Rewa is a very good side with a very good coach, very unpredictable, they change their system of play when they play with different teams, they’ll be coming out firing so we have to prepare for them”.

Labasa takes on Rewa on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

In an earlier match, Suva plays Navua at 1pm.

Meanwhile, at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, Ba meets Nasinu at 1.30pm while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.