Rewa hoping to end season on a high

Rewa knows that this weekend’s match against Nadi is important as it’ll determine their standing on the Digicel Premier League table.

The side is second on the DPL ladder with 22 points while Nadi is sixth with 16.

A win will be great for Rewa as it will mean they’ll play league winners Lautoka in a playoff for a place in the O-League.

Rodicks Singh

Head Coach Rodicks Singh says the boys will need to prove themselves and give their best shot to try and earn second place in the DPL ladder.

“It’s very important the last game of the year, the final roll of the dice, it’s going to be a very important game as well. Given a chance to play, you need to prove that you’re still a contender of the first 11”.

Rewa will face Nadi at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Tonight, Ba faces Labasa at 7pm at Churchill Park while Nadroga battles Navua tomorrow at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Sunday, the Capital side meets the Men-in-Black at 1pm at Churchill Park and Lautoka hosts Labasa at the same venue at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 13 8 3 2 20 10 +10 27 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 12 4 7 1 7 4 +3 19 BA 12 5 3 4 16 10 +6 18 NADI 13 3 6 4 13 21 -8 15 NADROGA 13 1 6 6 9 20 -11 9 NAVUA 13 1 3 9 8 20 -12 6