Rewa hopes to continue winning form

The FoodCity Rewa football side is diverting all its resources towards their Vodafone Premier League match against Labasa on Sunday.

Both teams are on a high after winning their respective matches last week, Rewa defeating Nadi 2-1 and Labasa beat Nasinu 2-0.

Rewa Head Coach Marika Rodu says now the task is to come out on top against Labasa.

“The focus is to continue the momentum going forward to this game against Labasa and all our focus and resources and directed towards this game. We know the importance of this game and the result we want to come out victorious after the game on Sunday.”

Rewa takes on Labasa on Sunday, 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This match will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

Other games on Sunday will feature two matches at the ANZ Stadium, starting with Nasinu battling Nadi at 1pm and Suva faces Navua at 3pm.

The lone VPL match on Saturday will be between Ba and Lautoka at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.