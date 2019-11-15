Rewa hopes for the best

Foodcity/Ash Cuts and Styles Rewa coach Marika Rodu is confident that 45 minutes is enough time for the side to make a comeback in the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinals.

Rewa will play Esy Kool Nadi in Labasa tomorrow.

Nadi has the upper hand with a 1-0 lead after the second half of their match at Subrail Park in Labasa was abandoned due to the unplayable conditions last week.

Despite returning to Labasa, Rodu is optimistic the side will bring the right mentality and intensity to give Nadi a good run.

“I think Nadi will be more defensive and they will be defending this 1-nil lead and to come in the counter-attack. 45 minutes is a long time and anything can happen. It is good that the boys will come with a very high concentration level. The physicality will be there and intensity and we would like to catch them with the speed of the game.”

Execution is one area of concern for the former national football defender.

Rewa takes on Nadi on tomorrow at 11.45am at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The second semifinal will see Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa facing Vinz Workz Suva at 1pm.

The final will be played on Sunday at 1pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the match on Mirchi FM.