Rewa hold Nadi to a draw

Nadi and Rewa played to a 1-all draw in their Digicel Premier League game at Prince Charles Park today.

Both sides came out firing when the first half got underway as it’s been months since the last game was played due to the pandemic.

After a few minutes of the first half, a long ball from Rewa defender Tevita Waranivalu found Kavaia Rawaqa who calmly slotted in the first goal in the bottom right corner.

The hosts took up the challenge and moments later a counterattack from the side saw them pressuring the Delta Tigers goalmouth and a rocket shot from Patrick Ralulu 25 yards out found the back of the net.

With a piece each, the sides had plenty of goal scoring opportunities but failed to find the finishing as they headed into halftime.

The second spell was similar to the first, as the two sides went at it, trying to find that goal which would give them the momentum as game-match fatigue started to creep in.

Rewa had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the dying minutes after a fumble from Nadi goalkeeper Vereti Dickson in his box only to be met with a shot that sailed over the crossbar.

Rewa will play Suva and Nadi takes on Nadroga in their next DPL matches.

Points Standing

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 6 4 1 1 6 4 +2 13 REWA 7 3 3 1 9 4 +5 12 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 BA 7 3 1 3 8 7 +1 10 NADI 7 2 4 1 9 8 +1 10 SUVA 7 2 1 4 4 6 -2 7 NAVUA 6 1 2 3 4 6 -2 5 NADROGA 6 0 2 4 3 9 -6 2