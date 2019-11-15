Rewa heads into semifinal clash with new mindset

Foodcity/ Ash Cuts & Styles Rewa side has a lot of catching up to do in the Vodafone Fiji FACT semifinal against Esy Kool Nadi today.

With only 45 minutes on the clock, the Delta Tigers will need to make every minute and ensure that they score in the game.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says though Nadi has a 1-nil advantage, the Rewa players will be coming in with a whole new mindset.

Rodu adds execution is one area of concern for the former national football defender.

“It’s good that the boys will come with very high intensity and concentration level, the physicality will be there. We would like to catch them with the speed of the game. So if we can find the equalizer early we can find good space to finish off the game.”

Rewa takes on Nadi today at 11.45 am at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The second semifinal will see Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa facing Vinz Workz Suva at 1 pm.

The final will be played on Sunday at 1 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the match on Mirchi FM.