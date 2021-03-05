Rewa gears up for Lautoka

The Rewa football side has shifted its focus to the clash against Lautoka this weekend in the second round of the Digicel Premier League.

Coach Rodicks Singh says the 1-nil loss to Suva on Sunday was disappointing as it is his first loss as a premier coach.

The former Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri rep says they went into the match with high hopes and the loss was not expected.

However, he is confident the team will regroup and bounce back stronger against Lautoka this weekend.

Rewa takes on Lautoka on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Other matches at 3pm on Sunday sees, Labasa playing Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre and Nadroga faces Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Saturday, Ba hosts Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Lautoka/Rewa and Ba/Nadi matches on Mirchi FM.