Rewa football remains calm

The Rewa football team is not taking its second-place finish in the Digicel Premier League as a done deal.

Rewa is second on the table with 22 points and needs to beat Nadi on Sunday to edge Suva which – with 20 points – is nipping at heals of the Delta Tigers.

The win will also put the team in a strong position to qualify for the O-League if Labasa and Ba lose their upcoming games.

Coach Rodick Singh is confident his men will get the job done.

“The league is on a high and low table right now. We are hoping to finish second but whatever happens in the league, it’s all in the hands of the Almighty and we will respect anything that comes across.”

Rewa faces Nadi on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Suva plays Ba at 1pm while Labasa takes on Lautoka at 3pm at Churchill Park.

Tomorrow Labasa meets Ba at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka while Nadroga battles Navua on Saturday at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 13 8 3 2 20 10 +10 27 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 12 4 7 1 7 4 +3 19 BA 12 5 3 4 16 10 +6 18 NADI 13 3 6 4 13 21 -8 15 NADROGA 13 1 6 6 9 20 -11 9 NAVUA 13 1 3 9 8 20 -12 6