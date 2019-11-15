Rewa football out to create history

Rewa football captain Setareki Hughes has reminded his team on the importance of getting a win in every match.

Hughes and the team aims to create history by winning the Vodafone Premier League for the first time.

Hughes says the side has been on track and have maintained their spot at the top of the VPL table.

He adds the players are reminded each week that the battle is far from over.

“I know that Rewa has not won the national league title so we are trying really hard and the coach too is doing his share of work and everyday we are told that our focus this year is the league title so I know we can do well this year and we’ll just leave it to God with whatever his decision is.”

Rewa takes on Nadi at 3.30pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This match will air live on FBC Sports and commentary to air on Mirchi FM.

Other games on Sunday will see Suva hosting Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and Labasa will host Nasinu at Subrail Park on Sunday at 1.30pm.

The lone VPL match tomorrow will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre at 4pm between Navua and Ba.