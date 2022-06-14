Rewa football on course

The Rewa football side is elated for the opportunity to potentially represent Fiji in the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League finals tournament.

The O-League two-match series with Lautoka is a priority in Rewa’s football calendar and they are into the fifth month of preparation.

Head Coach, Marika Rodu says they are well on track.

“It’s important to perform at another level and the OFC Champions League gives us an opportunity to unlock player potential.”

The first leg of the OFC Champions League National play-off will be held on Friday at 7.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The second leg will be hosted at ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday at 3pm.