Rewa football after Darold Kakasi

July 8, 2020 9:55 am

The Rewa football side is after the services of Solomon international and Ba striker Darold Kakasi.

This is after Rewa applied for Kakasi’s transfer.

Kakasi was identified by former Solomon Islands star and coach Batram Suri.

Meanwhile, former Rewa, Ba, and national rep Paulo Buke will feature for Nadroga after his application to transfer from Ba were approved.

Buke ran for Xavier College at the Coca Cola games and won gold in the Intermediate boys 800 meters.

In another transfer update, Navua applied for goalkeeper Josaia Ratu’s release from Nasinu.

Ratu also featured for Ba, Tailevu Naitasiri, and Tavua g.

The mid-season transfer window ended yesterday.

 

