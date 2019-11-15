Rewa focuses on attitude and concentration level

Lapse of concentration is something that can spoil Rewa’s 2020 Vodafone Fiji FACT campaign.

Delta Tigers Head Coach Marika Rodu says this was evident in their last VPL match last weekend where they were behind 1-3 at halftime against Lautoka.

Though Rewa made a comeback in the second spell to score four more goals, Rodu says this can be a risk when it comes to tournaments like the Fiji FACT.

“Mostly it is our attitude and concentration level. First 30 minutes of our game plan we didn’t expose highly on this area because we have been taking more goals. So though we have come back fighting but it is important to manage this as part of the game.”

Rewa has won the Fiji FACT three times, claiming it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.

Rewa takes on Labasa in its first Fiji FACT match next Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

In an earlier match, Suva will face Navua at 1pm at the same venue.

Next Saturday will see Nasinu battling Ba at 1.30pm at Churchill Park in while Lautoka hosts Nadi at 3.30pm.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from the 25th to the 29th of this month.